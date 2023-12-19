Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,278 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $37,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,373,000 after purchasing an additional 148,627 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,329. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

