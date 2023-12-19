Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Boosted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 345,251 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

