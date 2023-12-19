Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 105.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,189 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $10,728,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 583,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,170. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.