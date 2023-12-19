Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $16,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.25. 437,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,994. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

