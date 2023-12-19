Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

