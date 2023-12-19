Science Applications International (SAIC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE: SAIC) recently:

12/5/2023 – Science Applications International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

12/5/2023 – Science Applications International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Science Applications International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Science Applications International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2023 – Science Applications International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.5 %

SAIC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 80,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,926. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.72. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $136.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Science Applications International Co alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.