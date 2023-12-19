SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 329,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $55.55.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

