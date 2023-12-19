SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 77,129 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,129 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Nordic American Tankers worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 77.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,327,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 2,225,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 41.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,525,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $4,993,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 21.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,363,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 952,534 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 1.7 %

NAT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $891.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.