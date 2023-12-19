SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $311.31. The stock had a trading volume of 400,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

