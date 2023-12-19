SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,887. The company has a market capitalization of $334.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $237.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

