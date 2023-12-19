SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. 11,494,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,631,686. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 3.03.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.