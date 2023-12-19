SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after buying an additional 2,323,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after buying an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,650,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 175,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.