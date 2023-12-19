SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $490.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,301. The company has a market capitalization of $214.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

