SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,919 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in FedEx by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,161. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

