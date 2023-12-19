SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,472,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.