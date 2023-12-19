SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.33. 8,704,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,584,092. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

