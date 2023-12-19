SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,597. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

