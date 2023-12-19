SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $146,369,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after buying an additional 643,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after buying an additional 404,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 283,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,447. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.