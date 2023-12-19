SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 429,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after buying an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

