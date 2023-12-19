SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.