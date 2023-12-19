SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.28. The stock had a trading volume of 736,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

