SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.37. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

