SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,699,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,905,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,046,000.

NYSEARCA XAR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.30. 59,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,034. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

