SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,533 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 899.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 109,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.