SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,394,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,637,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 490,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,572,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,411,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RVT traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 114,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

