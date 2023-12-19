SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 205,905 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 54,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,322. The stock has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $143.49.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

