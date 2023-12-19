SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,041 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.81. 1,622,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,899. The company has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

