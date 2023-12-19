SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,238. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

