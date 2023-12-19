Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SELB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.84. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,191,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 85,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 947,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

