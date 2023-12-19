Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $96.00 at DA Davidson

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.95.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 789,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $59,081,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 521,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 518,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,285,000 after acquiring an additional 506,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

