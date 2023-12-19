Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of SCVL opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.45. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 176,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 10.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

