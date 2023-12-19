Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 1,589,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,438,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.