Simon Litherland Purchases 18 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 856 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £154.08 ($194.87).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Simon Litherland bought 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.84 ($190.77).

Britvic Stock Performance

LON:BVIC traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 863 ($10.91). 302,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,341. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,798.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 742 ($9.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 950 ($12.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 840.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 857.42.

Britvic Increases Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 6,458.33%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

