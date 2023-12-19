SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 602.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 744.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 71.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 498,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 417.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 536,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 432,491 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 41.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 332,845 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SKM opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

