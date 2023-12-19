SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 425 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. 1,879,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,350. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

