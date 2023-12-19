SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 60,137 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 296.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,137 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 463,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 41,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NEE traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,180,364. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

