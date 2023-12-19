SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 472.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.97. 160,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

