SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 19,961 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 879.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.81. 148,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

