SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 642 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.22. 535,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

