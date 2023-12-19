SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $10,170,000.

VWO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. 1,822,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,314. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

