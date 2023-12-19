SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $11.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $149.56. 481,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,227. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.36. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

