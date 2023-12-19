SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 182.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $107.52. 1,013,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $97.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

