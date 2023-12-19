SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

