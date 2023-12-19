SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 280.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.74. 95,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,073. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

