SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $4.16 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

Accenture stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.35. 1,129,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,393. The company has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $346.96.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

