SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $2.92 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.13. 354,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,372. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

