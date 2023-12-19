Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down to $17.02

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $16.54. Snap shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 7,084,702 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Snap Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $66,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $66,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,366,396 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,334 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

