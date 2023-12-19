Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $54.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SQM. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 1.3 %

SQM stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after purchasing an additional 831,423 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,712,000 after buying an additional 119,695 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after buying an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $184,773,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 393,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

