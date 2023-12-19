Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,655 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.78.

SQM opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

