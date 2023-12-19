Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 11,521 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. 444,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

